Purana Pul bridge closed for traffic after cracks on pillar

Hyderabad: Purana Pul, was shut for traffic since Sunday evening after vibrations. Cracks were noticed on one of the pillars. Police said traffic coming from Hussaini Alam and Bahadurpura side and from Karwan and Ziaguda on the other side was diverted. The traffic police barricaded the bridge on both sides late Sunday after one of the pillars found damaged.

Some of the commuters also complained of vibrations. The Purana Pul is a crucial link between the old city and areas like Karwan, Dhoolpet, Ziyaguda, Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar and Tappachabutra on the other side.

The Bridge closure led to traffic jams on either side of the river. Traffic was diverted towards the parallel Musallam Jung bridge; it also led to traffic snarl on that which connects the High Court and surrounding areas to Begum Bazar on the other side.

Purana Pul is the third bridge across Musi to be closed for traffic following heavy rains and flash floods that battered the city twice in the last week. (Photo: Laeeq)