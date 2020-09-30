Purnachandra Rao new head of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce

Hyderabad, Sep 30 : Purnachandra Rao Surapaneni, a Hyderabad-based industrialist, has been elected as national President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

He is the second Telugu entrepreneur to be elected as the head of the 52-year-old body. Surapaneni was elected unanimously at the first meeting of the IACC’s newly-elected national governing board for 2020-2021.

According to a statement here, Surapaneni brings with him rich experience and knowledge in the Indo-US bilateral trade. The 60-year-old is currently the managing director of Global Infovision Pvt Ltd.

An expert in Indo-US bilateral trade, he was the national Vice President of the IACC in 2018-2020.

His association with the IACC over many years will help to lead the chamber in the direction of further improving the Indo-US business relationship, the statement said.

Responding to his election, Surapaneni outlined his goals and priorities that include improved trade activity by continuously engaging the members of the chamber with various business activities and closely working with the government. He also stated that the chamber will maintain a good relationship with US consulates and their commercial attaches in India.

He said that it is the huge responsibility bestowed on him and he would strive hard for better bilateral relationships between the two countries.

Considering the current Covid situation in which the companies are trying to move out of China or at least to avoid further investments there, the IACC will take an active role as India is trying to lure those investments, he said.

The IACC is the principal bilateral chamber committed to the promotion of industrial, economic, business and commercial activities between the US and India. It encourages bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives.

According to Surapaneni, the vision of the IACC is to be the principal bilateral chamber, to act as a catalyst in promoting economic growth between the two countries, to protect and promote the collective bilateral need and interests of the Indo-US business community and to effectively lobby with two governments on significant bilateral issues affecting Indo-US commerce.

–IANS

ms/vd