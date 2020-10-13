Purnea arms case: NIA raids Patna biz man

Patna, Oct 13 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches here at the residence of a person who allegedly transferred huge amounts into the bank account of Ningkhan Sangtam, a self-styled Major of NSCN (IM) in connection with its probe into the Purnea Arms case, officials said.

An NIA official said that the searches were carried out at the residence of Chandra Vijay Pratap aka Sushil and premises of Sanmario Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.

The official said that Pratap is the Director of the company.

The official said that NIA investigation revealed that a large number of sophisticated prohibited weapons and ammunition were supplied by Sangtam, a self-styled Major of NSCN (IM) through an arms dealer of Bihar to the absconding accused Bhikhan Ganjhu, Zonal Commander of the Tritya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Naxal terrorist gang.

During the searches, several incriminating documents pertaining to monetary transactions were seized, the official said.

The case pertains to interception of an SUV and seizure of highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition on February 7 last year by Purnea police from Suraj Prasad, Varengnow Kahorngam, and Clearson Kabo.

The seized weapons included two Under Barrel Grenade launchers, one AK assault rifle and 1,800 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition concealed in the SUV.

The NIA took over the case on February 28, 2019, registered under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act.

The NIA has arrested four more accused, namely Tripuari Singh, Mukesh Singh, Ningkhan Sangtam, and Santosh Singh and filed charge sheet against seven accused.

