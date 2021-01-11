Purpose of PAGD to restore J&K’s special status: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Jan 11 : Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the purpose of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is to restore J&K’s special status.

In a series of tweets she stated that baseless theories are making rounds to discredit PAGD since people voted overwhelmingly for the alliance in the recent District Development Council (DDC) elections.

“Amidst all the unnecessary speculation about PAGD, I’d like make a few things absolutely clear. The purpose of this grand alliance is not for petty electoral gains. It exists for a much larger cause and purpose i.e to restore J&Ks special status.” Mehbooba tweeted.

“A lot of baseless theories are being deliberately floated to discredit PAGD amongst masses since they overwhelmingly voted for us in the DDC elections. Regardless of who fought how many seats, our purpose to deny BJP & its proxies democratic space has been achieved.”

She further added that many PAGD leaders have been arrested but it will not break the resolve of the alliance to stand united.

“Delhi is deeply rattled by PAGD so I expect this false campaign to intensify in the coming days. Many PDP leaders are already arrested and I expect the situation to worsen. But this will not break our resolve to stand united & fight for what’s rightfully ours.” Mehbooba tweeted.

