Pushkar Mela: Rs 24 cr worth buffalo’s semen in high demand

Hyderabad: A 1500 kg buffalo named “Bheem” arrived at Jodhpur’s ‘Pushkar Mela’ this year. The surprising thing is that the beast is priced at Rs 24 crores.

The owner of the buffalo is identified as Arvind Jhangid who said that the people at the fair were astonished at the size of the buffalo. According to a report by krishijagran.com Jhangid said, “an Afghan Sheikh who visited Jodhpur offered a price of 24 crores for this buffalo, but he refused to sell it. He said that he had not brought the buffalo to the fair to sell it, but rather to demonstrate for the conservation of the Murrah breed of buffalo.”

Bheem, a recipient of many awards:

Bheem has received a number of awards, according to Jhangid, the beast has featured in the Pushkar fair in 2018 and 2019. Apart from that, he brought him to various fairs, including Balotra, Nagaur, and Dehradun, where he received numerous awards.

Bheem’s semen is in high demand and is sold to cattle herders. The buffalo, 14 feet long and 6 feet tall, has the stature of a nobleman. His diet includes one kilogram of ghee and 25 liters of milk. In addition, he consumes one kilo of cashews and almonds every day.

Bheem currently weighs 1500 Kg, which is an increase of 200 kgs from the last time he visited the Pushkar Mela in 2019. His price also increased by Rs 3 crore and currently stands at Rs 24 crore as compared to Rs 21 crore in 2019. Yet, the owner is reluctant to sell him.

High demand for the semen

There is a high demand for Bheem’s semen, calves born from the sperm of this buffalo are said to weigh 40 to 50kg and produce 20 to 30 liters of milk per day as adults of Bheem. The price of 0.25 milliliter is Rs.500. 0.25 milliliter of sperm is equivalent to a pen refill. The owner of Bheem sells around 10,000 refills every year, with 4 to 5 ml of semen coming out at a time.