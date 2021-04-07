Pushpa star Allu Arjun’s birthday celebrations begin across social media

Hyderabad: The celebrations for superstar Allu Arjun’s birthday have already begun. His fans have taken the social media by storm as the actor will 38 on April 8th. While his fans are showering him with love and advance birthday wishes, Bunny’s close friends and actors from the film industry have penned a heartfelt note for the Pushpa actor along with CDP.
Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled stylish CDP of Allu Arjun and wrote, “Dearest @alluarjun, Wishing you a very happy birthday in advance..May all the joy you have spread around come back to you a hundredfold.Here’s the CDP to celebrate your birthday.”
Rana Daggubati also wished Allu Arjun with a sweet advance birthday note on Twitter. The Baahubali star wrote, “It’s a pleasure to launch the birthday CDP of my closest friend Bunny. Have shared fond memories with him, and looking forward to many more.”
Sai Dharam Tej, Armaan Malik, Pragya Jaiswal and many others wished Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor with lovely birthday notes.
The makers of Pushpa have also released a glimpse of the teaser that they are going to release today which might unveil Allu Arjun’s first look from the film.
Fans have also been posting birthday wishes for the actor and #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun has been trending on Twitter.