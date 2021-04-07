Pushpa star Allu Arjun’s birthday celebrations begin across social media

Hyderabad: The celebrations for superstar Allu Arjun’s birthday have already begun. His fans have taken the social media by storm as the actor will 38 on April 8th. While his fans are showering him with love and advance birthday wishes, Bunny’s close friends and actors from the film industry have penned a heartfelt note for the Pushpa actor along with CDP.

Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled stylish CDP of Allu Arjun and wrote, “Dearest @alluarjun, Wishing you a very happy birthday in advance..May all the joy you have spread around come back to you a hundredfold.Here’s the CDP to celebrate your birthday.”

Dearest @alluarjun, Wishing you a very happy birthday in advance 🎂

May all the joy you have spread around come back to you a hundredfold.



Here's the CDP to celebrate your birthday 🥳 #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/R0OMK3yYPl — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 6, 2021

Rana Daggubati also wished Allu Arjun with a sweet advance birthday note on Twitter. The Baahubali star wrote, “It’s a pleasure to launch the birthday CDP of my closest friend Bunny. Have shared fond memories with him, and looking forward to many more.”

It’s a pleasure to launch the birthday CDP of my closest friend Bunny. Have shared fond memories with him, and looking forward to many more ❤️ @alluarjun#AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/M6c4m0uwCe — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 6, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej, Armaan Malik, Pragya Jaiswal and many others wished Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor with lovely birthday notes.

So happy to unveil the birthday CDP of stylish star and my Bunny ; hoping this year brings you many more milestones. @alluarjun #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/wgwKz2UOe1 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 6, 2021

It’s a pleasure to launch the birthday CDP of Stylish Star @alluarjun,

Wishing you a very happy bday in advance 🎂#AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/HzO1rCyZMx — Anjali (@yoursanjali) April 6, 2021

Really happy to launch the CDP of one of my favourites @alluarjun !!

Happy happy birthday in advance 🎂🥳🎊#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun#AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/x3Kt6leRFf — Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) April 6, 2021

The makers of Pushpa have also released a glimpse of the teaser that they are going to release today which might unveil Allu Arjun’s first look from the film.

Fans have also been posting birthday wishes for the actor and #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun has been trending on Twitter.