‘Put on BJP badge..’: Rahul Gandhi slams journo on ‘OBC insult’ question

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed a journalist on Saturday for asking a question on the Surat court’s decision on the ‘Modi surname’ joke.

Gandhi was holding his first news conference after being dismissed as a Lok Sabha member on March 24.

The journalist was asking a question about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) accusation that Gandhi’s comment about Modi’s surname is an ‘insult to the OBC (other backward classes) community.’

In response, the Congress politician told the journalist that he is “directly working for the BJP” and advised him to ‘show some discretion’.

“Don’t pretend to be a pressman…Kyun hawa nikal gayi?”, remarked Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | "Don’t pretend to be a pressman…Kyun hawa nikal gayi?", says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a journalist questioning him on his conviction in 'Modi surname' case pic.twitter.com/SdaaUeraoy — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

On the question of apologizing for his remarks on the Prime Minister, Rahul remarked that his name is ‘not Savarkar but Gandhi.

“My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani,” he said.

Rahul said that this ‘whole drama’ was orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from one simple question. “Who’s Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani’s shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications, or prison sentences,” he said.

He further said that he is not interested in anything but the truth.” I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this,” he remarked.

The Congress leader stated that the PM is ‘scared’ of his next speech on Adani. “I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification,” he said.

Rahul further said that he will keep doing his work even if ‘they disqualify him permanently’.

“My job is to defend the democratic nature of the country which means defending the institutions of the country, defending the voice of the poor people of the country, and telling people the truth about people like Adani who are exploiting the relationship they have with the PM,” he added.

The former Wayanad MP also thanked all the opposition leaders for backing him in this episode. “I thank all opposition parties for extending support to me, all of us will work together,” he said.