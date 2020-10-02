Putin offers ‘sincere support’ to Trump

Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin is extending wishes of a speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing sincere support in this difficult moment, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.

Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, “I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus“.

Source: PTI