Putin praises BRICS cooperation on international issues

Moscow, Nov 18 : Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the BRICS countries for their close coordination on international and regional issues.

The BRICS are strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism, illegal drugs and corruption, Putin said during the 12th BRICS summit hosted by Russia via video conference, Xinhua reported.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and all BRICS countries unanimously condemned the glorification of the Nazis and their henchmen as well as the attempts to revise the results of the war and revive the ideology of aggression and intolerance, Putin said.

He said the BRICS countries consistently advocate the development of constructive relations with other states and organisations on the basis of respect for the United Nations Charter and norms of international law — sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and peaceful settlement of disputes.

