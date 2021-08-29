PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vanidevi sworn-in as TRS MLC

Hyderabad: Surabhi Vani Devi, who has been elected MLC from the Graduates constituency, was sworn-in today. Protem Chairman M. Bhoopal Reddy administered the oath to Vanidevi in his chambers in the Legislative Council here.

Rajya Sabha member Dr K Kesavarao, Ministers Mahmood Ali, Sabita Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashanth Reddy & other Minister , MLAs & MLCs were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanidevi thanked the TRS party for selecting her for the seat. She said that was brought up in political atmosphere. She thought that positions were not necessary to do public Service, but she could render more service if in power. At that time, Chief Minister KCR has provided an opportunity to her to serve as an MLC.

Vanidevi, daughter of former Prime Minister late P V Narasimharao, was elected as MLC from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahboobnagar graduates constituency in March this year, as TRS candidate, defeating her nearest BJP candidate Ramchanderrao with 52,000 votes majority.