PV Sindhu named India’s flagbearer at CommonWealth Games

Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 27th July 2022 7:07 pm IST
Sindhu extends heartwarming gesture, her opponent Tai Tzu Ying cherishes the moment
Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the bronze medal in women's singles badminton event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Birmingham: Double Olympic medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu was on Wednesday named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games beginning here on Thursday.

“Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer of Indian team for the opening ceremony,” an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI.

A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again

A total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.

A former world champion, Sindhu is one of the favourites to win the women’s singles gold medal in Birmingham, having won the silver and bronze in the last two editions at Gold Coast and Glasgow.

Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button