Pyaar chahiye ya mutton: Vegetarian man asks wife after knowing she eats meat

“To eat meat or not to eat meat,” that is the question, a woman was met with after her vegetarian husband discovered her love affair with mutton.

Love triangles aren’t surprises but this certain love triangle has left the Twitteratis in splits after a man wrote his concern to a columnist. The man had recently discovered that his wife was consuming meat without his knowledge. The man shared that although both their families are vegetarians, he was aware that she occasionally enjoyed eating meat outside the home.

Confessing that he married his wife for her beauty, he said that he accepted her on the condition that she would “not have mutton anywhere ever again”. He complained saying that “now she says she loves mutton and cannot live without it,”. The man continued saying that he is ready to give her another chance but he has given her an “ultimatum”. “It’s mutton or me”, was the choice he gave her.

The man expressing his fears said that now he is uncertain and scared that she may choose mutton over him, leaving him embarrassed.

The columnist addressing the “pure veg” man congratulated him in a satirical manner, for setting a new record, where a woman had to choose between a man and a goat. The columnist further cleared all the man’s doubts saying, “One can live without love, but not without food- Take a guess”.

Although the column (and the husband’s concern) is four years old (2017), the clip of the same has spread on the internet recently like wildfire and received a number of reactions from Twitteratis, who agree with the columnist.

