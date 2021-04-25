Pyare Khan spends Rs. one crore to donate 32 tonnes of oxygen for COVID-19 victims

By Imran Imandar

New Delhi: Pyare Khan, a Nagpur-based businessperson, has spent one crore rupees to buy 32 tonnes of oxygen and supply them to Government Medical College Nagpur for the treatment of Covid patients.

Last week, he had sent a tanker carrying 16 tonnes of oxygen to the medical college from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. He has again sent another tanker carrying the same amount of oxygen.

Khan is associated with transport business. He is the owner of Amshi Transport.

Several Muslims have been at forefront in the ongoing battle against Covid-19. Several of them have played their role in various ways during the pandemic.

Speaking to Muslim Mirror, Pyare Khan said, “it is painful to see our people are dying due to shortage of oxygen.

Alhamdulillah I have the resources and made use of them and provided 2 tankers of oxygen containing 16 tonnes each to Government Medical College in Nagpur”. “I don’t expect appreciation or recognition from any body I just did for the sake of Allah” Khan added.

Muslim men in various cities have performed last rites of Hindu Covid victims. Danish Siddiqui and Saddam Qurashi are among them. They have cremated over 60 bodies so far in Bhopal.

India is witnessing an acute shortage of oxygen and other basic medical facilities required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Commenting on the current situation, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that India is facing a ”national emergency-like situation”. The court asked the Centre to put in place a “national plan” on issues including supply of oxygen and essential drugs for the treatment of patients infected, and method of vaccination.