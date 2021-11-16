Python climbs tree using a unique way, video goes viral

A video of a python climbing a tree has gone viral on social media, showing the snake doing the job in an unusual way despite its size.

According to reports, the snake in the video is a reticulated python, one of the world’s most poisonous snakes. It is also the world’s longest reptile, growing to a length of 1.5 to 6.5 m (4.9 to 21.3 ft) and weighing up to 75 kg.

The enormous python climbs a big palm tree in an interesting way in the video.

The snake was spotted winding itself around the thick tree bark, coiling around it, and then raising its head. It then uses the same approach to ascend to a high point on the tree.

“That’s a nightmare if some is climbing a tree to get away from a Ret Python,” one user said on the Instagram post.