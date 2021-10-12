Qadir Ali Baig theatre foundation to resume annual festival from October 21

Hyderabad: Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s theatre festival is all set for a live comeback in Hyderabad from October 21.

The prestigious festival in its 16th year will be showcased at the iconic Moazzamjahi Market which will play host to the festival’s inaugural English play titled ‘Guards At The Taj’ by Alchemy on the inaugural day at 7:30 pm. The play is written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Shishir Singh Chauhan.

On the second day of the festival, Antardhwani Productions’ ‘Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke’ – a 90-minute Hindi play will be performed. The play has been written by Ila Arun and directed by KK Raina and it will be performed at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills, at 7:30 pm.

Alchemy’s second play titled ‘Out At Sea’ will be performed on October 23 at 6:30 pm. The 50-minute English play is written by Slawomir Mrozek, directed by Heeba Shah will be performed at Radisson Blu Plaza.

On the same day and at the same venue at 8 pm, a Telugu play by Dakshinathya Arts Academy titled ‘Checkmate’ will be performed. It is written by Ganesh Patro and directed by Dr Kotla Hanumantha Rao.

The last day of the festival, October 24 has been reserved for Stagesmith’s ‘Bombay Jazz’, a 90-minute English play. The play, to be performed at Radisson Blu Plaza, has been written by Ramu Ramanathan and directed by Etienne Coutinho.

Other than the plays scheduled, the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation is also organising Master Classes and Workshop. On October 22, Heeba Shah will be taking a class on Physical Theatre at 2 pm and on October 24, Ramu Ramanathan and Mohammad Ali Baig will be taking classes on Playwriting and Heritage Theatre at 11 am and 2 pm.

One can book tickets for the play along with classes and workshops at BookMyShow.com