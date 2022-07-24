Qatar Airways tops list of world’s top 20 best airlines

Doha: Qatar Airway, the state-owned flag carrier airline of Qatar, has been named ‘Airline of the Year 2022’ by AirlineRatings.com.

While ranking airlines, the focus was on two main areas, safety and comfort of passengers. Highly ranked airlines have a seven-star safety ratings and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.

Qatar Airways ranked number one in the list of the world’s top 20 best airlines due to its passenger service, cabin innovation, and its commitment.

List of world’s top 20 best airlines

Qatar Airways Air New Zealand Etihad Airways Korean Air Singapore Airlines Qantas Virgin Australia EVA Air Turkish Airlines All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Virgin Atlantic Japan Air Lines JetBlue Finnair Emirates Hawaiian Air France/KLM Alaska Airlines British Airways

Qatar Airways

The Airways was established on November 22, 1993. It operates a hub-and-spoke network.

It operates in over 150 international destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

Currently, airways is fully owned by the Qatari government.