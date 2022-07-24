Qatar Airways tops list of world’s top 20 best airlines

The airways is fully owned by the Qatari government

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 24th July 2022 9:21 am IST
Qatar Airways to ship essential medical supplies to India free of charge

Doha: Qatar Airway, the state-owned flag carrier airline of Qatar, has been named ‘Airline of the Year 2022’ by AirlineRatings.com.

While ranking airlines, the focus was on two main areas, safety and comfort of passengers. Highly ranked airlines have a seven-star safety ratings and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.

Qatar Airways ranked number one in the list of the world’s top 20 best airlines due to its passenger service, cabin innovation, and its commitment.

MS Education Academy

List of world’s top 20 best airlines

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Air New Zealand
  3. Etihad Airways
  4. Korean Air
  5. Singapore Airlines
  6. Qantas
  7. Virgin Australia
  8. EVA Air
  9. Turkish Airlines
  10. All Nippon Airways
  11. Cathay Pacific Airways
  12. Virgin Atlantic
  13. Japan Air Lines
  14. JetBlue
  15. Finnair
  16. Emirates
  17. Hawaiian
  18. Air France/KLM
  19. Alaska Airlines
  20. British Airways

Qatar Airways

The Airways was established on November 22, 1993. It operates a hub-and-spoke network.

It operates in over 150 international destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

Currently, airways is fully owned by the Qatari government.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button