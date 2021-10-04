Qatar concludes legislative elections; no women in Shura Council

Doha: Qatar’s first-ever legislative elections, which were held on October 2 to appoint 45-member Shura council results, have been announced. Voters from the nation however chose none of the 26 women who stood for election.

After conclusion of the result, women in Qatar expressed their disappointment that no female candidate won membership in the Shura council.

Qataris are however looking forward to knowing whether the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of the country, within the framework of his powers that authorizes him to appoint 15 members, will appoint women to the council.

Qataris elect 30 members of the 45-seat body, while the Emir appoints the remaining 15 members.

Many of the female candidates were seeking to improve the integration of children of Qatari mothers married to foreigners into Qatari society. Like in other Gulf countries, they cannot pass on their Qatari citizenship to their children.

The elections sparked an internal debate about electoral inclusion and citizenship. 34-year-old candidate Maha Al-Majed, an industrial engineer, ran in the elections to change mindsets.

“To convince the males (to vote for women), yes, we may have to put in work or extra effort… I’m willing to take this extra effort in order to be in and to convince this society that the women can do so,” Gulf News quoted Maha.