Qatar: Domestic workers from India, six other countries allowed to enter

Doha: Qatar government on Saturday has announced the recruitment of domestic workers from seven countries to enter the country amid strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Qatari General Directorate of Passports said that permits are issued to people from seven countries: the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Eritrea, Gulf News said in a report.

Permission is granted to employ people from these countries as domestic workers.

Last November, Qatar’s Ministry of Administrative Development and Labor announced it would resume processing applications from companies to employ migrant workers after recruitment was suspended due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said the recruitment policy would be based on the travel and return rules set by the state committee working to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, as part of the country’s COVID precautionary measures, the government reduced the working capacity of government employees by 50 per cent. This restriction does not apply to the military, security and health sectors.

Restrictions were placed on cinemas, theaters, barbershops, beauty salons, museums and public libraries.