Qatar hands over Arab League presidency to Kuwait

Doha: Qatar on Tuesday handed over the Arab League presidency to the Kuwait representative ahead of a council meetings at the level of foreign ministers, which is scheduled to be held on September 9, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Salem Mubarak al-Shafi, handed over the presidency to Kuwait’s permanent representative ambassador Ahmad Abdul Rahman al-Baker. This came during the launch of the 156th session of the League council.

In his speech before the handover of the presidency, Al-Shafi said that the Arab countries are developing rapidly, the consequences of which are certainly reflected in all their vital issues, of which the first is Palestine, which still represents the first Arab. It is an important Arab issue that cannot be avoided.

He reiterated Qatar’s strong support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people to self – determination.

On Syria, the ambassador said that the humanitarian, moral and legal crisis should force the international community to work urgently on a political resolution that stops further bloodshed in the country.

Al Shafi emphasizes Qatar’s commitment to Libya’s sovereignty, stability and unity. He added that Qatar welcomed all Arab, regional and international efforts paving the way for elections in Libya in December, to increase stability in the country.