Qatar inaugurates 4th stadium for 2022 Fifa World Cup

Doha, Dec 19 : The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, became the fourth fully operational FIFA World Cup 2022 venue to be inaugurated.

Indian construction giant Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) has built the stadium in association with Qatari contractor Al Balagh Trading & Contracting.

The stadium — which will become the new home of Al Rayyan Sports Club — follows Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City in being declared ready to host the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East. The 40,000-capacity venue will host seven matches up to the round of 16 stage.

The stadium was launched by hosting the final of the 48th Amir Cup between Al Sadd and Al Arabi on Qatar National Day on Friday. Al Sadd won the match 2-1 to claim the Amir Cup for the 17th time in front of a socially distanced crowd of 50 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

“Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is a wonderful venue for football. The atmosphere is incredible, with the seats extremely close to the pitch. Even with a socially-distanced crowd, I could feel the passion for the game. I am sure this will be a perfect football arena in 2022 when it hosts matches during the World Cup,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who was present on the occassion.

“We look forward to developing the Qatar 2022 fan experience further next year when we host more major tournaments, including the FIFA Club World Cup and FIFA Arab Cup – events which are sure to excite football lovers in Qatar, across the region and around the world,” said Nasser Al Khater, Chief Executive Officer, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC,” he added.

