Qatar inaugurates ‘Safar’ to highlight experiences of Afghan refugees

Doha: The Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani inaugurated on Sunday evening, the Safar (travel) exhibition, which sheds light on the experiences of Afghan refugees after their evacuation in 2021.

The exhibition, which is organized by the Museum of Islamic Art in partnership with the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will run until January 24.

Safar highlights the experiences and stories of Afghan refugees through videos and photographs.

It also presents illustrated stories that begin with a look at the history of Afghanistan, the importance of its geographical location at the crossroads of ancient trade routes, its wealth and natural resources, as well as its being part of the most important and largest empires, and the foundation of civilizations since the bronze age.

Safar embodies the journey of tens of thousands of Afghans and nationals of friendly countries from Afghanistan through Qatar.

📽️نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية @MBA_AlThani_ يفتتح معرض "سَفر " لتسليط الضوء على تجارب اللاجئين الأفغان#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/b5Bu7fhiEF — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) October 23, 2022

In his speech, the Qatari minister referred to the role Qatar played in making the largest air evacuation operation in human history successful, stressing the concerted efforts of all concerned authorities in the country to facilitate the safe evacuation of more than 80,000 Afghan citizens and citizens of friendly countries.

He also referred to Qatar’s role in rehabilitating Kabul Airport, which contributed to facilitating the movement of people, basic goods, and humanitarian and development aid.

سعادة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية @MBA_AlThani_ في حفل افتتاح معرض سفر: نجدد التأكيد على التزام دولة قطر بمسؤولياتها الإنسانية تجاه أشقائنا في أفغانستان، وحرصنا الدائم وموقفنا الثابت من دعم الشعب الأفغاني وحقه في العيش بكرامة، وتحقيق المصالحة والتعايش بين جميع أطيافه. pic.twitter.com/LV2KxSIChP — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) October 23, 2022

Qatari foreign minister reiterated his country’s commitment to its humanitarian responsibilities towards its brothers in Afghanistan, and its constant keenness and firm position on supporting the Afghan people and their right to live in dignity and to achieve reconciliation and peaceful coexistence among all its sects and components, without exclusion or discrimination.

He expressed Qatar’s aspiration for the international community’s continued support for the Afghan people at this critical stage to realize their legitimate hopes for security, stability and development.

نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية @MBA_AlThani_ يفتتح معرض "سَفر " لتسليط الضوء على تجارب اللاجئين الأفغان



🔗لقراءة المزيد : https://t.co/7x3H6Udjro#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/kkK3roWxYu — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) October 23, 2022

Qatar played a pivotal role in the evacuation operations and the construction of an air bridge to transport urgent relief aid as part of the great efforts exerted by Doha in the Afghan file.