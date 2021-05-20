Qatar: Islamic education, Arabic compulsory for private schools

Doha: The Qatar ministry of education and higher education has obligated all private schools and kindergartens to teach the Arabic language, Islamic education and Qatari history starting from the preschool stage across the country, Qatar news agency reported.

Director of the ministry of private education, Rashid Ahmad Al Amiri on Wednesday sent a circular to all private schools and kindergartens in Qatar.

Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by Private Education Affairs Sector, issued the academic policy for compulsory subjects (Arabic language, Islamic education, Qatari history) in private schools and kindergartens – version 2021. #QNAhttps://t.co/jxUICexhp8 pic.twitter.com/JaxA80W3Yp — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) May 19, 2021

According to the circular, all three subjects should be included in the syllabus according to the order of the classes and Arabic language and Islamic education should be taught from preschool.

The private school section will conduct inspections in connection with the inclusion of compulsory subjects in the curriculum for classes 1 to 12.

The three compulsory subjects should be allocated separate teaching hours within the school day, and each student should be provided with an original copy of the educational resources approved by the Ministry.

This is an update of the same policy that was issued for the 2019-2020 academic year.

This is stated in the 2021 education policy and the decision is aimed at inculcating a sense of national identity and religious values in children.

There are currently a total of 337 private sector schools and kindergartens operating in Qatar.