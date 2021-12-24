Qatar: Job opportunity for Indian expats at embassy in Doha

The last date to apply is January 2, 2022

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 24th December 2021 7:07 pm IST
Job opportunity for Indian expat in Qatar
Representational photo

Doha: If you’re looking for a job in Qatar, there’s an opportunity for you. The Indian embassy in Doha, Qatar has invited applications for the post of local clerk.

Those selected will be offered a salary of 5,180 Qatari Riyal (Rs 1,06,748). The embassy itself announced on the website that it was inviting candidates to fill the vacancy.

The candidates must have a residence permit in Qatar and are required to be proficient in English and Hindi. Proficiency in the Arabic language is also required for applicants. Candidates should also have computer knowledge and a degree in any subject.

The last date to apply is January 2, 2022. Applications should be submitted to the email address: indembdh@gmail.com.

