Qatar launches WhatsApp service to provide clarity on labour laws

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 4th March 2021 12:48 pm IST
WhatsApp
Doha: In a bid to provide information about the country’s labour laws, the Qatar government on Wednesday launched a multilingual WhatsApp service.

The government communications office said in a tweet that the news service is available for free and provides up-to-date information to employers and expatriate workers about labor laws and regulations in the country.

The 24-hour service is an automated chatbot and is available in six languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Nepali, Hindi, and Malayalam.

It also provides information on the Qatar visa centers, complaints, application status and answers to the most frequently asked questions about labor laws.

The WhatsApp number is 60060601 and you can activate the service through this link. https://t.co/2MgWrHRPS7?amp=1

