Qatar launches WhatsApp service to provide clarity on labour laws

Doha: In a bid to provide information about the country’s labour laws, the Qatar government on Wednesday launched a multilingual WhatsApp service.

The government communications office said in a tweet that the news service is available for free and provides up-to-date information to employers and expatriate workers about labor laws and regulations in the country.

An automated WhatsApp messaging service has been launched today by the @GCOQatar in cooperation with @ADLSAQa, to provide clarity for employers and employees regarding #Qatar's labour laws and regulations. You can activate the service through this link: https://t.co/2MgWrHRPS7 pic.twitter.com/mzBissg0Ue — مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) March 2, 2021

أطلق مكتب الاتصال الحكومي بالتعاون مع وزارة التنمية الإدارية والعمل والشؤون الاجتماعية اليوم خدمة لتوفير المعلومات لأصحاب العمل والعمالة الوافدة عبر تطبيق واتساب حول قوانين وأنظمة العمل في دولة #قطر. يمكنكم تفعيل هذه الخدمة من خلال الرابط التالي: https://t.co/2MgWrHRPS7 pic.twitter.com/rG0iPtSWv1 — مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) March 2, 2021

The 24-hour service is an automated chatbot and is available in six languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Nepali, Hindi, and Malayalam.

It also provides information on the Qatar visa centers, complaints, application status and answers to the most frequently asked questions about labor laws.

The WhatsApp number is 60060601 and you can activate the service through this link. https://t.co/2MgWrHRPS7?amp=1