Qatar, Oman mandate hotel quarantine for travellers

Doha: Oman and Qatar on Thursday announced mandatory hotel quarantine of all the travellers from Friday. This announcement was made considering the surging COVID cases.

In a tweet by Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Qatar, the authorities wrote, “All travellers coming to Qatar from countries, which are not on the Green List (low-risk), will need to undergo hotel quarantine and there will not be any exemptions from February 14.”

Travel & Return Policy

Building on the previously announced return from travel policy to the State of Qatar, and in the light of the new medical data on COVID-19 in Qatar and the rest of the world, it is decided that any previous exemptions from hotel quarantine shall no longer pic.twitter.com/X6MW4hydob — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) February 11, 2021

visitors entering the State of Qatar.

The Ministry of Public Health also confirms that the existing quarantine policy for travel and return to Qatar for people coming from counties on the green list will remain in place. The Ministry shall keep these decisions under review and — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) February 11, 2021

“Building on the previously announced return from travel policy to the State of Qatar, and in the light of the new medical data on COVID-19 in Qatar and the rest of the world, it is decided that any previous exemptions from hotel quarantine shall no longer apply for people returning back to Qatar from countries, not on the green list. This new policy shall apply to all entries and exits from Qatar from Sunday, 14th. Feb. 2021,” MoPH tweeted.

The decision might impact those who have been exempted from hotel quarantine before travelling as well as visitors entering the state of Qatar.

Similarly, Oman also announced a mandatory institutional quarantine for all visitors arriving at its airports from February 15.

⏺ تعميم صادر من هيئة الطيران المدني بشأن العزل الصحي المؤسسي للقادمين إلى السلطنة عبر المنافذ الجوية.



التفاصيل ⏬#سافر_مطمئنا#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/VM2sadFoxT — هيئة الطّيران المدني (@CAAOMN) February 11, 2021

According to a report in the Times of Oman, six hotels in Muscat are allotted for institutional quarantine.