Qatar reimposes restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Doha: Qatar will reimpose restrictions on commercial activities, effective from today, January 8, as the country battles a surge in new COVID-19 infections, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the renewed restrictions come in light of the current health conditions and in line with preventive measures to avoid COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19-related restrictions include

Ban on the shisha services at restaurants.

Shopping malls will operate at a capacity of no more than 75 per cent of total capacity.

50 per cent capacity at the health clubs where fully vaccinated customers and employees will only have access and shower, cloak, and sauna rooms will be closed.

Outdoor social gatherings of up to 15 vaccinated people, and indoor social gatherings of up to of 10 vaccinated people, with the exception of members of the same household.

Public transport capacity will also be restricted to 60 per cent.

Physical distancing and face mask-wearing will be reintroduced in mosques across Qatar and non-vaccinated worshippers will not be allowed in.

The ministry has affirmed that any party that violates this decision will be held accountable and legal action will be taken.

On January 5, speaking on a Qatar TV programme, Dr. Khal, who is also Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), said that the third wave is expected to reach the peak in the coming weeks after recording a likely large number of infections in the country like the rest of the world, the Peninsula reported.

He said that the third wave in Qatar began about two weeks ago, however, the cases started increasing since mid of October.

He urged people to take the booster shots as soon as possible to protect themselves and others from the pandemic.