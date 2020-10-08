Qatar reports 238 new Covid cases

Doha, Oct 7 : Qatar on Wednesday announced 238 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total number of cases in the Gulf state to 127,181, officials of Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 215 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 124,108, while the fatalities increased by two to 218, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry reiterated the need to take preventive measures, including staying home and observing social distancing.

A total of 810,027 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for Covid-19 so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.