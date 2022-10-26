Qatar to end pre-arrival COVID test starting November

Doha: Qatar made an exception on Wednesday for those coming from abroad who will not need to undergo COVID-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen tests prior to travel, starting Tuesday, November 1.

Qatari Ministry of Health said in a statement that, as of next Tuesday, “it will be cancelled, for all visitors to submit or present a negative PCR or PCR test result to all visitors before traveling to Qatar.”

The new decisions come in light of the decline in infections locally and globally, and in light of the continuous implementation of the national vaccination program.

Qatari Cabinet affirmed the obligation of all citizens, residents and visitors to wear masks if they are inside health facilities only, and obligating employees and workers whose nature of work requires being in closed places and communicating with customers to wear masks during their work period.

The Ministry obligated all residents to show their health status in the Ehteraz application when entering health facilities.

The ministry stressed the need to follow preventive measures to reduce risks.

The ministry advised to receive all vaccination doses and follow the usual health instructions, with the need to conduct an examination when any symptoms of infection appear.

These updates come less than a month before the World Cup kicks off on November 20 in Doha, which is expected to attract more than one million visitors.