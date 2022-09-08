Qatar to reopen old Doha airport to ease FIFA World Cup traffic

Doha: Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar is all set to reopen Doha International Airport next week to ease traffic.

Since 2014, Doha International Airport has entered a state of “semi-retirement”, after being replaced by the neighbouring Hamad International Airport, which has become a central hub in parallel with the growth of Qatar Airways.

Kuwaiti Jazeera airline took to Twitter and wrote “Dear #Jazeera_Air passengers, please note that a temporary change will be made to the airport for flights to/from Qatar due to the World Cup preparations. All our scheduled flights will be diverted to Doha International Airport instead of Hamad International Airport from September 15 to December 30. For more information, please call 177.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways, Emirates, flydubai, Oman’s SalamAir and Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines have started selling tickets to Doha airport as of September 15.

The Qatari authorities have not yet officially commented on the return to Doha airport.

It is currently used mainly for flights by Qatar’s royal family and dignitaries, along with the air force.

The World Cup is expected to attract more than one million visitors when it takes place between Sunday, November 20 and Sunday, December 18.