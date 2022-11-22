Qatar World Cup: ‘Kosher food, public prayer banned’, claim Jewish org

The World Jewish Congress has alleged that Qatar has banned Kosher food and Jews from performing public prayers during the FIFA World Cup.

It is to be noted that Qatar maintained trade relations with Israel between 1995 and 2000. The Arab country has now allowed Jews and a few Palestinians to attend the World Cup, for the first time in the history of the relations between the two countries.

“I am outraged by reports that Qatari authorities have banned the sale of cooked kosher food as well as prohibited Jews from congregating for public prayer, in connection with their presence at the World Cup,” President of the WJC, Ronald S Lauder was quoted as saying by Middle East Monitor.