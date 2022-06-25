Qatar emir arrives in Egypt for 1st visit since 2015

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (left) in a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo

Cairo: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Cairo for his first visit to Egypt since the two countries restored diplomatic ties last year.

The Qatari emir was received by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi at Cairo International Airport, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

The two-day official visit is expected to include talks between the two leaders on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields.

The two sides are also expected to address the latest international and regional political issues of mutual interest, according to the Egyptian presidency.

Tamim’s visit will see the signing of a number of economic agreements, and ensure Qatari investment in Egypt, especially in the energy field, state-run Ahram Online news website quoted a political source as saying.

On the sideline of Tamim’s visit, the Egyptian-Qatari Business Council meetings will be launched to enhance trade, investment and economic relations between the two countries, according to the anonymous source of Ahram.

In January 2021, the Arab quartet of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Al-Ula Declaration with Qatar, ending their all-round boycott of Doha since mid-2017.

