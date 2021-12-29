Pakistani music legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform at Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani music legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is all set to perform in Dubai on Thursday, December 30 at the Coca-Cola Arena in a concert titled ‘Me, Myself & I (Reloaded)’.

The concert is organised by PME Entertainment. The show starts at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST) and the singer is expected to perform for four hours.

Taking about the event, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said, “Dubai is my second home for sure and first choice for live concerts as the audience of the UAE is wonderful and one of the best listeners of music. I’m excited to showcase my new show which has never been performed before. I request everyone to follow safety measures and government guidelines. Till then stay safe, blessed & healthy,” Gulf News reported.

The tickets range from Dirham 100 to Dirham 2,500 (before the discount) for Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan show-stopping event are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, one is required to be fully vaccinated and able to present a 96-hour negative PCR test result to attend this event.

Attendees between 12-15 years are required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the event time. Attendees 12 years and below do not require a PCR test.

Everyone should have Al-Hosn application at the venue to enter. Face masks are mandatory requirement for all guests 2 years of age or older.

Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, composer, and actor Atif Aslam will perform for New Year’s Eve concert on December 31, 2021. The singer will perform at the NYE gig at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, marking his return to the Abu Dhabi stage after several years.