Qazis extend support to campaign against un-Islamic wedding customs

Nizamabad: The campaign launched by Jamiatul Ulema, Nizamabad to boycott “Ghair Sharayi” marriages with Jahez, song, music and DJ use is intensifying day by day. The “Ghair Sharayi” marriage boycott call is getting support everywhere.

A delegation led by Jamiatul Ulema President Hafiz Laiq Khan toured Armor, Balkonda and Bhimgal and met officials of the mosque committees and Qazis there and told them about the increase in “Ghair Sharayi” practices during the marriage ceremonies. Such practices are leading to obstacles in girls’ marriages and leading to their spinsterhood.

Un-Islamic wedding customs

The Un-Islamic practices such as songs, music, GJ, Jahez, ‘Jodi ki Raqam’ in cash, deferred dower (Maher) are widely practiced by Muslims. The Qazis have announced their full support to eradicate such practices in marriages. They also pledge not to perform Nikah in mosques for such marriage ceremonies.

Speaking to the Siasat News Jamiatul Ulema President Hafiz Liaq Khan informed that an unanimous resolution was adopted in “Reform Society Program” to launch a campaign against such practices in marriages. All the qazis and the mosque committees’ officials are extending their support to this campaign which will be launched at the unified district level.

The purpose of this campaign is to make Nikah easy for girls by discouraging un-Islamic practices and extravagance. The Jamiatul Ulema appealed to Muslims to put an end to un-Islamic practices.