QR Code released inviting donations for Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: The executive officer (EO) of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam N Geeta Reddy on October 30 released a quick response (QR) code inviting donations for gold plating of Yadadri temple’s Gopuram.

N Geeta Reddy remarked that the devotees can donate money unified payments interface (UPI). For the unversed, the Telangana government has decided for gold tapering of the sikhara of the sanctum sanctorum of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and the estimated cost of sikhara is Rs 65 crore.

Donations, in cash and gold, have been pouring in ever since chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the ‘public participation programme’ last week. KCR donated one kilogram of gold to the temple.