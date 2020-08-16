Quadruplets born to UP woman

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 4:04 pm IST
Quadruplets born to UP woman

Sitapur (UP), Aug 16 : A woman gave birth to quadruplets in her home in Bhadenwa village in Sitapur district on Independence Day.

According to reports, Mausam Devi, developed labour pains early in the morning and delivered the babies before the ambulance could be called in.

The new-borns include three daughters and one son.

The ambulance later arrived and Mausam Devi and the four children have been admitted to the Reusa community health centre (CHC).

The doctors treating them said that the four babies were underweight and CHC in charge Dr Anant Mishra said that the medical staff was treating them.

Meanwhile, Munnu Lal, the father of quadruplets said that the family was expecting their first child when his wife became pregnant.

“I never imagined that I would get four children at one go,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

