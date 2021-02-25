Quake hits Assam’s Kamrup, no damage reported

Guwahati, Feb 25 : A moderate earthquake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale, was recorded in Assam’s Kamrup on Thursday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the disaster management officials in Guwahati, no report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet.

According to the NCS data, the tremor occurred at 10.33 p.m. on Thursday night and was at a depth of 30 km.

A similar moderate earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale had hit northern Assam’s Sonitpur district on February 17. Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Mizoram and Manipur, have made the authorities worried.

Northeastern states, especially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes that force the public and private builders to construct quake preventive houses. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

