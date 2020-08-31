Quake hits Manipur, no damage reported

Imphal, Aug 31 : A ‘moderate’ quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, jolted Manipur on Monday night, causing panic among people, officials said.

According to the state Disaster Management officials, no loss of life or property has been reported as yet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the quake was felt at 9.27 p.m. in border Ukhrul district and was at a depth of 50 km.

The tremor, which lasted for several seconds, forced panic-stricken people to run out of their homes in the night.

Northeastern states, specially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.