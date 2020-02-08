Quake jolts Assam, north Bengal

A+ A-

Guwahati: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Assam and north Bengal on Saturday evening. There was no report of any damage or casualty, officials said.

“The quake hit 35 km southeast of western Assam’s Bongaigaon and nearby north Bengal (under West Bengal) at 6.17 p.m. on Saturday evening,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

He said that there is no report of any damage in western Assam and adjoining areas. The tremor, which lasted a few seconds and was measured at 10 km depth, was also felt in Bhutan.