Quake shakes Assam, no damage reported

Guwahati, Feb 17 : A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, was recorded Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the Disaster Management officials in Guwahati, no report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet.

According to the NCS data, the tremor occurred at 5.54 p.m. on Wednesday evening and was at a depth of 10 km.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states specially in Mizoram and Manipur have the authorities worried. Northeastern states, specially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes that force the public and private builders to construct quake preventive houses. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.