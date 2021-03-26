Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile platform

New Delhi: Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced the latest addition to its 7-series portfolio, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform.

Snapdragon 780G is designed to deliver powerful AI performance and brilliant camera capture backed by the Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP and 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, allowing users to capture, enhance, and share their favoUrite moments seamlessly.

This platform enables a selection of premium-tier features for the first time in the 7-series, making next-generation experiences more broadly accessible.

“Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform,” Kedar Kondap, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement late Thursday.

Featuring the new Qualcomm Spectra 570, Snapdragon 780G is the first 7-series platform with a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously.

Snapdragon 780G is powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs AI performance, which is a 2x improvement compared to its predecessor.

The chipset comes fully optimized with a suite of select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. With dozens of mobile-first features, the platform delivers desktop-level capabilities including updateable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gaming, and True 10-bit HDR gaming.

It also features an optimized Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6 GHz frequencies.

This platform takes the premium Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio features offered on Snapdragon 888 to the 7-series, for the first time, including recently debuted Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology. By featuring the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Connectivity System.