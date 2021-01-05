Qualcomm launches Snapdragon chip for affordable smartphones

San Francisco, Jan 4 : Chipmaker company Qualcomm Technologies on Monday launched Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform — the first 4-series mobile platform equipped with 5G — for affordable devices.

Snapdragon 480 continues to help drive further proliferation of 5G, allowing users access to truly global 5G connectivity and series-defying performance to power in-demand productivity and entertainment experiences, the company said in a statement.

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialisation globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely,” said Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“The Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price,” Kondap added.

Snapdragon 480 enables multi-gigabit 5G connections for near instantaneous uploads and downloads and supports multiple frequencies for flexibility and accessibility.

Snapdragon 480 also allows smartphone users to stay productive longer and recharge faster. It also features additional trailblazing wireless technologies such as support for Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.

The Snapdragon 480 upgrades streaming and gaming user experiences. The 120fps FHD+ display support provides incredible content clarity and quick, smooth graphics rendering.

The platform offers fully immersive entertainment with Qualcomm aptX audio, optimized gaming experiences across popular titles, seamless streaming for HD content and faster application load times.

The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform are expected to be announced in early 2021.

