Qualcomm unveils world’s 1st 5G platform to build drones

San Francisco: Chip-maker Qualcomm has unveiled world’s first 5G and AI-enabled drone platform that will help drive the next generation of high-performance, low-power, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform helps accelerate development for commercial, enterprise, and industrial drones, and unleashes innovative possibilities for industries looking to adopt drone solutions and realise the benefits of the intelligent edge.

The platform is powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor and builds upon Qualcomm Technologies’ latest IoT offerings, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform is purpose-built for drone development with enhanced autonomy and intelligence features, bringing premium connected flight capabilities to industrial, enterprise and commercial segments,” said Dev Singh, senior director, business development and general manager of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines, Qualcomm.

Qualcomm is working with Verizon to complete network testing of the platform for the Verizon 5G network, and expects the platform, which is 5G mmWave capable, will be offered via the Verizon Thingspace Marketplace.

With 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, this platform enhances critical flying abilities beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) to support safer, more reliable flight.

The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G development kit is expected to be available in Q4 2021, said the company.

“Use of drones to capture imagery for construction site topographic mapping, construction progress tracking, security surveillance and equipment tracking in combination with IoT sensors that are deployed on construction sites are revolutionising how construction projects are delivered, said Sandeep Pandya, chief executive officer, Everguard.ai.