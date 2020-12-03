Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7-series chip to launch in Q1 2020: Report

San Francisco, Dec 3 : Qualcomm recently announced the ‘Snapdragon 888 5G’ mobile platform and now a new report claims that the chip maker is planning to launch a new Snapdragon 7-series SoC ‘Snapdragon 765G’ in the first quarter of the coming year.

According to GSMArena, the new 7-series chipset by Qualcomm is expected to be the main competitor to the 5nm Exynos 1080 with integrated 5G modem and the MT6893 platform by Mediatek – a 6nm upper-midranger that is yet to be announced.

Past reports have revealed that the alleged Snapdragon 777 has sm7350 model number.

It was recently mentioned by the same tipster that a prototype powered by the sm7350 chipset scored around 530K+ on AnTuTu benchmarks.

The alleged SD777 chip could be a massive upgrade as compared to the predecessor SD765G.

It is expected to arrive with support for 120Hz refresh rate display, up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.