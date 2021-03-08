Bengluru, March 8 : Karnataka chief minister, B. S. Yediyurappa on Monday announced projects for establishment of – quantum computing centres, International science centres and sub regional centres across the state to cultivate and popularise scientific learning among children.

Presenting his eighth state budget here, Yediyurappa said that the state will establish Research Park, at an estimated cost Rs 10 crore to encourageA quantum computing and technologies. “This will help in stimulating scientific inventions and innovations in the state,” he added.

Apart from this, he also proposed to make Bengaluru Geospatial hub under the national geospatial policy. aceKarnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre (KSRSAC) would be strengthened with private participation and public services will be provided utilising this technology,” he explained.

He added that the International ScienceA centre Ain the name of freedom fighter and educator H. Narasimhaiah will come up in Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur district, which is located 50 kms away from Kempe Gowda International Airport.

“This science centre is established in 200 acre to honour Narasimhaiah and his Abirthplace. A grant of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for this purpose,” he explained and added that a sub-regional science centre will be established in Sirsi in Uttar Kannada district Aat an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore.

He also announced that the state will start aVijnana Malike’ (science series) in All India Radio station to rekindle scientific temperament among children.

