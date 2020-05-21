Quarantine Center in pathetic condition at a village in Bihar

Patna: After walking, struggling miles together the poor migrants reach their native lands where they are asked to stay at quarantine centers seems to in pathetic conditions.

These quarantine centres are usually the government schools, buildings or even the fields for a few.

Quarantine Center of Mahapatia village in Bihar is a school where more than fifty migrants’ workers are kept without any proper facility or food.“We have come here on May 12 from Banaras, but until now we have not got food to eat in this quarantine centre, it is far from food. Have to order from home. No facilities provided. It is said that if you want to stay then stay or else go to your house,” said Jiyaul Mustafa who is currently living in the Quarantine Center of Mahapatia village in Bihar.

Like him, around 50 people are living in this quarantine centre. The entire country is in lockdown to stop the Coronavirus. Millions of workers and workers leave the city and are returning to their villages. In such a situation, those who are returning to Bihar are being kept for 14 days in a government school or a quarantine centre in a government building. But the problems of migrant labourers at this centre of Madhubani are not getting reduced.



There is no food, proper sanitation, water to drink nor washroom facilities.

Mohammad Mushtaq, a migrant laborer said, “There are 50 people living in it, but only two rooms are open, there are only two fans for so many people, there is nothing for the rest of the people who sleep in the verandah.”

Ziaul, who lives in the Quarantine Center, says that there is a lot of dirt, mosquito bites at night.

“There are only two toilets for 50 people. Later due to corona, people will get sick from the first dirt and mosquito. “When tired contacting the Circle Officer of Madhapur, Rohit Kumar about the condition of the Quarantine Center, he said very lightly that everything has been done with the Chief.

When we told them that people do not get food and the centre is active, then they got angry, said, come and see for yourself. He said, “Whether it is working or not, it does not make sense, if we went yesterday then it was working.” Have you ever come? “When asked gain about food, he said, Come yourself, have you come or not? You have to stay there, no need to come. Madhubani DM Dr Nilesh said, “People live outside in this area of ​​Madhubani, the migrants have come back more than expected, but we are trying to arrange for everyone.”

Source: inputs from Quint

