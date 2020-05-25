Quarantine fee: Gulf returnees face difficulties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gulf returnees faced difficulties in Hyderabad due to quarantine fee. They faced ordeal for hours at quarantine center as they did not have Rs. 15,000 to pay towards quarantine charges.

Quarantine fee

As per the details of the incident, a resident of Hyderabad, Syed Ehtesham, aged 35 returned from Dubai on Thursday. Soon, after landing in Hyderabad, he was shifted to a private hotel-turned-quarantine center located at Gachibowli. At the center, he was asked to pay Rs. 15,000 towards quarantine fee.

As Ehtesham was unemployed for the past four months, he did not have money to pay the fee.

Despite knowing his financial condition, he was not given entry to quarantine center until officials of Telangana Tourism Department spoke with the hotel’s management on Friday afternoon.

Businessman makes donation

In a similar incident, a man and a pregnant woman were not allowed entry into the quarantine center until a businessman, Rajendra Agarwal donated Rs. 30000 toward their quarantine fee.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.