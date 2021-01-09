Queen Elizabeth receives COVID-19 vaccination

By Neha|   Published: 9th January 2021 10:09 pm IST
Queen Elizabeth
Courtesy "twitter/NewTimesRwanda"

London: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, have received COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations,” a spokesperson said.

The UK monarchs received the shots in the Windsor castle where they are spending the national lockdown.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are part of the high-priority risk group of people aged over 80 that are in line to receive shots.

This makes the queen and the regent part of the nearly 1.5 million people in the United Kingdom to have received their first doses of the vaccine.

READ:  UK court rejects bail plea of Julian Assange
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Neha|   Published: 9th January 2021 10:09 pm IST
Back to top button