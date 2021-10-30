Queen is in very good form, must get some rest: Boris Johnson

London: Queen Elizabeth II is in very good form but she needs to follow medical advice to get some rest, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

Johnson’s comments come a day after Buckingham Palace announced that the 95-year-old monarch has been advised two weeks’ rest during which she will undertake only light, desk-based duties.

The British Prime Minister is scheduled for weekly audiences with the Queen, which often take on a virtual or telephonic form.

“I spoke to her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she’s in very good form,” Johnson told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome.

“She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. The whole country wishes her well,” he added.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen would not undertake official visits for a fortnight, but is keen to attend an annual Remembrance Day World War memorial event on November 14.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits, the Buckingham Palace statement said.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13,” the statement added.

The Queen has already pulled out of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

However, her planned address to the delegates was recorded on Friday afternoon, and it will be played via video at the event.

The cancellation followed her night at a London hospital last week for preliminary investigation before returning to Windsor Castle.

It has not been revealed what medical tests she had undertaken during her first overnight hospital stay in eight years.

On October 20, the Queen underwent medical tests after cancelling a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and had reluctantly accepted medical advice from doctors to rest for the next few days, a statement released by Buckingham Palace had said.