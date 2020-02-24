menu
Quentin Tarantino welcomes first child

Posted by Sameer Published: February 24, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
ANI

Washington D.C.: American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella recently welcomed their first child — a baby boy.

The Academy Award winner movie mogul became a dad at the age of 56.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child,” E! News quoted a representative of Tarantino as saying.

The couple earlier in August 2019 announced through an interview with the People magazine that they are expecting a child.

Tarantino and Daniella got engaged in June 2017 and tied a knot in November 2018 in a low-key marriage ceremony in Los Angeles.

On the work front, Tarantino’s film ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ received wide appreciation from fans and critics and took home several Golden Globe Awards including the one for the Best Motion Picture in the musical/comedy category.

Source: ANI
