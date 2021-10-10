Qul Welfare Society in Hyderabad launches its third branch for women and children

Hyderabad: Qul Welfare Society (QWS) celebrated its first anniversary on October 10, with the inaugural of its third branch at Tolichowki.

QWS, an NGO recognized by the government of Telangana, trains women and children in various certified courses in an effort to empower and grant them financial independence. The society’s mission is to work towards developing a prosperous and sustainable community with their development programs, to educate children, train the youth in employable skills and empower families and society. It has trained and impacted the lives of over 250 students, in the span of one year.

“A number of women come from financially distressed families where they may be the only breadwinner. It is essential for them to be trained and skilled to be able to earn their livelihood. Women can choose from the wide range of free courses available at the society. We have also collaborated with the Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC, Khadi Gram Udyog, Hyderabad) to provide various Agro and Food courses to students, at a small cost,” said QWS President, Nishat Hasan Mirza.

QWS offers a number of courses including tailoring, henna designing, spoken English, cooking, Quran with tajweed among other measures. Members of the society volunteer to distribute ration kits to families, food and snacks to children and also help in organizing medical camps in the locality.

QWS began with providing ration kits to those affected economically due to COVID-19 and additionally today, aims to equip women with the technical skills, at no cost, to provide for themselves and their families.

It has majorly been financed by Nishat and various others who religiously donate to the society in cash and kind. It is currently located at Wadi-e-Mahmood, Rajendar Nagar, as well as Tolichowki. QWS is working towards expanding its reach to other areas with financially distressed families, to provide for the society and invest in their welfare.

One can reach out to QWS to support their cause or volunteer for them at +91 9515001974 and track their work on their Instagram handle.